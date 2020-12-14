Doctors, health care workers among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – She talks the talk, and now she’s proving to walk the walk.

Dr. Ruth Berggren, KSAT’S COVID-19 medical consultant, confirmed she will be one of the first health care workers to receive the vaccine on Wednesday.

It will be administered through University Health System, one of four hospitals in our area that have already received the first shipments of the vaccine, as several other local hospitals await their shipments this week.

“This is a big deal we’ve been waiting for it for a long time,” Berggren said.

Today UT Health San Antonio received 5,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, to be given to those at highest risk such as health care and other front-line workers, and nursing home residents starting Wednesday.

“Three weeks from when we get our vaccine first shot, we’ll be hoping and expecting to receive a second shipment of an equal number for those people so that they complete their two-shot series,” Berggren said, before announcing she herself will be among the first to be dosed.

“When public watches us getting our vaccine through, I am hopeful that that will build the confidence that everybody needs to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated,” Berggren said.

Berggren says the nationwide death toll is hovering at about 60,000 per month, and one of the ways to end the trend, is to get vaccinated.

“This is our exit ramp from the current pandemic,” Berggren said.

Other local hospitals are expected to receive their shipments based on size and capacity this week as part of the first round with a total of 28, 275 doses allocated for Bexar County hospitals.

“I’m just thrilled. I’m thankful and I’m hopeful,” Berggren said.

Here’s a breakdown of hospitals receiving vaccines as part of the first round.