‘It’s an amazing step forward’: San Antonio residents anticipate arrival of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO – Some San Antonians are eager to get the newly-approved Covid-19 vaccine.

Although doses will be limited in the vaccine’s first wave, and only available to a select few, the vaccine itself is proving to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

“This is finally a point maybe where things will get better,” one San Antonio man said.

The Pfizer vaccine is the country’s first to be approved by the FDA.

San Antonio is expected to receive a shipment as early as Monday and health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccination.

Sean Parrott said he looks forward to the day that he can roll up his sleeve.

“I’ve had some illness in the past that have made me susceptible to the virus,” he said.

Although it’s not clear when the vaccine will be made available to the general public, one man believes it could take time before people welcome it.

“I know there’s probably going to be people who are going to be a little weary of taking the vaccine,” a local man said.

The U.S. is also considering a second Covid-19 vaccine that is made by Moderna, Inc. If approved by the FDA, the Associated Press reports it could roll out in another week.

