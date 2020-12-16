Kids, teens can receive free snacks at 6 San Antonio libraries during the winter break

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library and San Antonio Public Library Foundation will introduce the Snack Pak 4 Kids program this winter break to help children and teenagers stay fed while they’re out of school.

The program launches on Wednesday at six SAPL locations, and will continue through Jan. 30. It is for children and teenagers aged 4-18, and they do not need a library card to pick up their packs.

SAPL officials say this year’s launch is a pilot program to also help families facing food insecurity due to the pandemic.

“The goal of this partnership is to help fight the hunger of children and teens and in the process, facilitate learning,” SAPL Director Ramiro S. Salazar said in a news release. “Libraries are at the heart of our communities and we are proud to be able to provide for our community beyond our service efforts by partnering with other community organizations.”

The libraries participating in the program include:

Bazan Branch Library at 2200 W. Commerce St.; 210-207-9160

Carver Branch Library at 3350 E. Commerce St.; 210-207-9180

Central Library at 600 Soledad St.; 210-207-2500

Collins Garden Branch Library at 200 N. Park Blvd.; 210-207-9120

Memorial Branch Library at 3222 Culebra Road; 210-207-9140

Westfall Branch Library at 6111 Rosedale Ct.; 210-207-9220

Snack packs can be picked up from noon-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays.

The foundation will also be providing a drawstring backpack with a free book and activity sheet.

