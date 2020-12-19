San Antonio girl holds two records for astonishing memory

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is home to a bright 4-year-old girl who has set two records in the India Book of Records.

The parents of Alhana Asath say they attribute her achievement to her great memory and diction.

In January of 2019, Asath was named the record holder for a child, younger than 12-months of age, that can speak more than a thousand words.

Most recently, Asath set the record for identifying the maximum number of logos. The young girl identified 200 logos in 159 seconds, according to the India Book of Records.

The list of logos include vehicle brands, banks, social platforms, food brands and much more.

Her mother, Sumaya Asath, said she noticed her daughter’s ability at a young age.

“We started recognizing her skills when she was just one year old, and the best part is she started talking when she was 10-months-old,” Sumaya said.

Alhana was curious about everything her parents purchased.

“She started recognizing the brand names from the grocery shopping cart, and later on, I just recorded each and every brand name that she knew,” Sumaya said. “Once we calculated it, it came around more than 200 brands that she knew.”

Video submitted to the India Book of Records show Alhana naming the hundreds of logos in less than three minutes.

“I love logos,” Alhana said.

KSAT 12 reporter, Alicia Barrera, even taught her a new logo seen in the video above.

Her father, Asath Mohammed said he’s proud of his daughter and continues to learn from her.

“We are very, very happy,” Mohammed said. “We feel like she definitely will become a scientist or a big shot.”

The proud parents said although they don’t have plans for the child to set more records, they will continue to encourage her to read and learn more.

To learn more about Alhana’s first record recognized, click here. To see the full clip of Alhana identifying the 200 logos, click here.

