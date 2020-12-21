Firefighters respond to fire in South Bexar County; live ammunition goes off

Firefighters respond to a fire on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at a home on Black Powder and Wilted Oak in South Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters have responded to a fire at a shed behind a home in South Bexar County on Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Black Powder and Wilted Oak.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he saw large flames coming from the shed when he arrived at the scene.

The fire caused live ammunition to go off as firefighters responded, forcing them to stay back as a precaution.

The residents in the main home were evacuated and no one was injured in the incident.

The fire was contained to the shed and did not spread to the home.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.