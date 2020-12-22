H-E-B stores remove limits on toilet paper, other non-food items ahead of holidays

SAN ANTONIO – Perhaps the most coveted item of the year — toilet paper — is no longer under a purchasing limit at H-E-B stores.

The San Antonio-based grocery chain updated its list of product purchasing limits on Saturday, and consumers will notice some key items no longer on the roll.

Bath tissue and paper towels, which had a limit of two each, have been removed. The items were added to the list in late October after they were removed following the early-on toilet paper rush.

Disinfecting and antibacterial wipes and hydrogen peroxide are also no longer listed.

H-E-B has expanded and shrunk the list since the start of the pandemic and the stay-at-home age. Purchase limits are a way to protect the supply chain and to make sure products are available for all customers, the chain says.

The full list of H-E-B’s product limits includes the following:

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

Brisket – Limit 2

Frozen Chitterlings 5 LB – Limit 2

Frozen Chitterlings 10 LB – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – Limit 2

(Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – Limit 2

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – Limit 2

Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

The limits do not apply to Central Market stores.

