Helotes police searching for pickup involved in fatal hit-and-run

HELOTES – Helotes police are looking for a pickup and its driver in connection with a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

In a news release on Wednesday, police released a blurry picture of the pickup that is believed to have struck and killed Jerry Sanchez, a 36-year-old man ho was waking in the 13700 block of State Highway 16 on Dec. 10 around 8:26 p.m.

Helotes police are looking for a Black Ram pickup involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Dec. 10, 2020. (KSAT)

Police say the pickup appears to be a black Ram 2500 or 3500 with yellow clearance lights and “Mopar” brand headlights. The pickup is believed to be a newer model, ranging from 2016-2019.

Police say the pickup should have front right-end damage.

Anyone with information on the pickup is asked to call Helotes police at 210-695-5933.