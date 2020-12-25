BCSO investigating counterfeit money scheme in Schertz

Images of items seized by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

SCHERTZ, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies found drugs, counterfeit money and tools to continue making the fake currency during a welfare check in Schertz on Friday.

According to investigators, the bust happened at the Valero gas station located at 13176 E I-10 Frontage Road.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called out to the location for a welfare check for two women asleep in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the sheriff’s office is coordinating with the United States Secret Service in the investigation.

“Upon searching the vehicle, they found what appeared to be counterfeit money, several hundred dollars in counterfeit money,” Salazar said. “But additionally, they found supplies to continue making counterfeit money and possibly checks.”

