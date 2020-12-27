Comfort food joint Jollibee announces official opening date for San Antonio location

Jollibee’s world-famous fried chicken along with its Jolly Spaghetti and Peach Mango Pie are arriving in more locations around the U.S. in Texas and California as well as Ontario, Canada. (Photo credit: Jollibee)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost here! Fast food chain Jollibee has announced an official opening date for its new San Antonio location.

The restaurant is slated to open its doors Sunday, Dec. 27, according to a report from the San Antonio Current.

The new store, located at 5033 NW Loop 410, also marks the first location for the restaurant chain in south central Texas, as it currently has three other stores across the Houston area, according to company officials.

“As the second largest city in the state, San Antonio represents a major milestone for the brand and is a sign of Jollibee’s continued growth in the U.S.,” the company said in a release.

The restaurant, based in the Philippines, is known for its variety of signature comfort foods, including fried chicken, spaghetti and peach mango pie.

The restaurant’s dining room will be closed until further notice due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area. However, customers can still order for pick-up and in the drive-thru, the SA Current reports.

To learn more about Jollibee or to see what’s on their menu, click here.

