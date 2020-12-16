Wayne’s Wings expanding in San Antonio with second location in the works

SAN ANTONIO – Wayne’s Wings is known for having some of the best chicken wings not just in San Antoni, but in the state.

So it’s no surprise to see the always-busy restaurant expanding to a second location.

Owner Dwayne Price told KSAT.com that the second location is expected to open in February 2021 and will be located at 11600 Bandera Road, on the city’s Northwest Side.

The restaurant moved to a bigger location on Walzem Road in January of this year because of increased popularity and the need for more parking and dining space.

Despite COVID-19 and a robbery in early August, Price is pushing forward with a second restaurant.

“Tomorrow is not promised so we have to do things today,” Price said.

Wayne’s Wings has been open since 2016 and quickly became the go-to wing spot after being named the “Best Wings in Texas” by delish.com.

