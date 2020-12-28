What’s Up South Texas!: 2020 year-end review

South Texas – Despite the coronavirus pandemic and a year filled with frustrations, restrictions, and losses, the community of South Texas hasn’t stop spreading love in the community.
Several men, women, children and animals have kept us smiling, inspired, and hopeful about the future.
Below are links to the stories we saw on What’s Up South Texas!:
- Airplane hobbyist shares joy of flying remote controlled aircraft
- Man overcomes anxiety, becomes local comedian
- Couple transforms love with each other, ballet to serving San Antonio
- Woman dedicates life to advocating for birds
- Blind man serves community with lawn, construction services
- Blind, deaf therapy dog impacts community
- Bartender shares history of alcohol abuse to inspire others
- Local filmmaker makes it to the big screen
- CrossFit gym owner shares athletic bond with dog
- Woman rescues shelter dogs to train as service dogs for vets with PTSD
- Man with troubled past paints to inspire others
- Former drug addict, alcoholic chef serves needy through signature food
- Woman dedicates life to sewing toddlers’ clothes for charities
- RN helps people regain identities through tattoo removal program
- Professional photographer honors brother through community projects
- Homeless man spreads Gospel through crosses made of palm leaves
- Young barber teaches professionalism in barber industry
- San Antonio man shares legacy of African American art, collections
- Teen with glaucoma inspires others to reach their goals despite life obstacles
- Café serves as recovery center for those battling drug, alcohol addiction
- Teens create website, non-profit to combat hunger
- Good Samaritan cleans historic gravestones to honor lives of those passed on
- Visually impaired kid inspires others to play blind hockey
- Pre-teen makeup artist uses passion for makeup to give back to community
- San Antonio 8-year-old educates elementary kids in math during pandemic
- Truck-riding cowboy spreads joy in community
- Military nonprofit helps soldiers, veterans turn stories into songs
If you have a story or know someone who has a story and is making a difference in our community, send in your tips to jgray@ksat.com or on Facebook at KSAT Japhanie Gray.
We would love to kick 2021 off on a fantastic note!