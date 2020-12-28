57ºF

Local News

What’s Up South Texas!: 2020 year-end review

Send us your tips for 2021!

Japhanie Gray, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Jennifer Galvan, Photojournalist

Tags: What's Up South Texas, South Texas, Community, Pandemic, Service

South Texas – Despite the coronavirus pandemic and a year filled with frustrations, restrictions, and losses, the community of South Texas hasn’t stop spreading love in the community.

Several men, women, children and animals have kept us smiling, inspired, and hopeful about the future.

Below are links to the stories we saw on What’s Up South Texas!:

If you have a story or know someone who has a story and is making a difference in our community, send in your tips to jgray@ksat.com or on Facebook at KSAT Japhanie Gray.

We would love to kick 2021 off on a fantastic note!

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: