Behind the camera: ’2020 Through the Eyes of KSAT’ airs Wednesday at 7 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – 2020 was the year that changed our lives and brought the world to a standstill.

The newsroom was no exception. As KSAT news director Bernice Kearney put it, the year was “upside down and inside out.”

With a rollercoaster year coming to a close, we’re looking back on some of the best photojournalism produced by KSAT in 2020 with an hour-long special airing on KSAT 12 on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

You can watch the special live on KSAT 12 at 7 p.m., or in the player above or on our free streaming app. It will also be available for on-demand viewing in this article after the show airs.

Go behind the scenes to meet some of the storytellers of KSAT — photojournalists, producers, editors, engineers, anchors, reporters, meteorologists, assignments crew and digital journalists.

From 10 KSAT photojournalists fanning out over the city in May to give online and on-air viewers the best vantage points of Air Force Thunderbirds flyover to a crew being tear-gassed during a protest that turned violent in downtown, our team has seen it all in 2020.

And don’t forget the run-in with lightning that KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne and photojournalist Bill Caldera experienced while covering Hurricane Lara.

It's been quite a year, hasn't it? Watch “2020 Through The Eyes of KSAT” on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Monday, December 28, 2020

Storytellers have to shape stories in a way that’s engaging to the audience. This KSAT special explains the approach and challenges some of the station’s journalists experience when putting together stories and why they love what they do.

