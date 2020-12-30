Behind the camera: ’2020 Through the Eyes of KSAT’ airs Wednesday at 7 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – 2020 was the year that changed our lives and brought the world to a standstill.
The newsroom was no exception. As KSAT news director Bernice Kearney put it, the year was “upside down and inside out.”
With a rollercoaster year coming to a close, we’re looking back on some of the best photojournalism produced by KSAT in 2020 with an hour-long special airing on KSAT 12 on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
Go behind the scenes to meet some of the storytellers of KSAT — photojournalists, producers, editors, engineers, anchors, reporters, meteorologists, assignments crew and digital journalists.
From 10 KSAT photojournalists fanning out over the city in May to give online and on-air viewers the best vantage points of Air Force Thunderbirds flyover to a crew being tear-gassed during a protest that turned violent in downtown, our team has seen it all in 2020.
And don’t forget the run-in with lightning that KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne and photojournalist Bill Caldera experienced while covering Hurricane Lara.
Storytellers have to shape stories in a way that’s engaging to the audience. This KSAT special explains the approach and challenges some of the station’s journalists experience when putting together stories and why they love what they do.
Below are links to some stories referenced in the special:
- Crew from San Antonio Zoo heads to Louisiana to help clean up after Hurricane Lara - Azian Bermea and Sarah Acosta
- 33K+ cast ballots on first day of early voting in San Antonio - Adam B. Higgins, Robert Sammaron and Garret Brnger
- KSAT Storm Chaser crew of meteorologist Justin Horne and photojournalist Bill Caldera come face-to-face with lightning strike amid Hurricane Lara - Bill Caldera and Justin Horne
- Watch the Air Force Thunderbirds flyover from the best vantage points across San Antonio - 10 KSAT photojournalists
- Activists march in downtown San Antonio for fifth day of George Floyd protests - Misael Gomez, Adam B. Higgins, Ken Huizar, Deven Clarke and Steven Cavazos
- Community and city crews clean up downtown destruction caused by bad actors - Steven Chavez, Alicia Barrera
- Broken Blue - Joshua Saunders, Dale Keller, Dominic Lawrence, Dillon Collier, Tim Gerber, Henry Keller, David Raziq and Steve Spriester