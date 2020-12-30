Kwanzaa observance goes virtual through Dec. 31

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) has been offering virtual programs each night that teach Kwanzaa’s seven guiding principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Due to the pandemic, SAAACAM went virtual this year with its celebration of African American history, family, community and culture. The programs began on Dec. 26 on the organization’s Youtube page.

“To me, Kwanzaa signifies the struggle of the African American community, the perseverance of the African American community, and the successes and victories of the African American community,” said Heather Williams, SAACAM’s program director.

Deborah Omowale Jarmon, CEO and director of SAAACAM, said that what Kwanzaa signifies is even more important now in times like these.

“We’ve had to use those principles to keep our families together, to keep our communities together,” Jarmon said. “So now it’s up to us to reach deep and pull in the spirit of our ancestors and realize that we are descendants of kings and queens.”