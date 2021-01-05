All citations issued in January for violations of San Antonio’s Public Health Emergency Declaration

SAN ANTONIO – Below is a list of all the citations issued so far in January for violations of San Antonio’s emergency declaration.

The San Antonio Development Services Department (DSD), Center City Development and Operations Department, San Antonio Police Department and Metro Health are all charged with enforcing the order, which requires businesses to post a list of COVID-19 symptoms near the entrance, requires all people 10 years and older to wear a face covering, prohibits large outside gatherings in excess of 10 people (with some exceptions) in line with social distancing guidelines, and allows restaurants to operate up to 50% capacity.

For the full list of requirements laid out in the most recent executive order from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, scroll to the bottom of the article.

To report a violation, call 210-207-7273.

Here is the current list of citations from January, provided by the city, and the description of the violation included with the data:

January 6

C D Division Tire-Muffler Shop - Inspectors were called after employees were seen not wearing masks at the tire shop located at 730 Division Ave., according to a report from the city. An inspector noted that employees did not have masks on and were not social distancing. A citation was issued.

January 5

Lowe’s - A caller reported that Lowe’s employees at 1200 N Loop 1604 W were not enforcing the mask mandate and that people were walking around inside the location without masks. A citation was issued.

Guzman’s Barber Shop - Employees and customers were not wearing masks during a proactive inspection of Guzman’s Barber Shop, located at 414 N General McMullen Drive. DSD officials also noted that no social distancing features were in place or being enforced. A citation was issued.

January 4

Roy’s Taco Hut - A proactive inspection of Roy’s Taco Hut, located at 246 Enrique M Barrera Parkway, revealed that customers were not properly socially distanced in the dining room and no social distancing features were in place or being enforced, according to DSD officials. A citation was issued.

Koo Kutz Barbershop - During a proactive inspection of Koo Kutz Barbershop, located at 10029 San Pedro Avenue, DSD officials noticed that health and safety signage was not posted at the entrance of the business. A citation was issued.

