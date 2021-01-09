New garden coming to Hemisfair thanks to million dollar donation

SAN ANTONIO – For several years, the Mays Family Foundation has given back to San Antonio and that giving continues with the largest donation that Hemisfair Conservancy has ever received.

In honor of the late Peggy Mays, the foundation has donated $1 million to Hemisfair to build a garden in her honor.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to build trust with a donor and to have them want to build something in the Matriarch’s memory that will last for generations. It’s really touching,” Anne Krause, executive director of Hemisfair Conservancy said.

The future garden will be between some of the historical homes on Nueva Street in a 25,000-square-foot space.

“What you’ll see are beautiful colors of flowers and bushes and more tree cover for shade and it will attract pollinators and it will be beautifully lit at night and a wonderful place for people to sit and enjoy nature in the heart of downtown San Antionio,” Krause said.

The garden will be located between the now under construction Civic Park and Hemisfair’s Yanaguana Garden.

Krause said the construction for the garden will start late this year and will hopefully be completed sometime next year.

“Peggy Mays loved gardens. She loved beauty. She loved making San Antonio a better place for everyone who lived here,” Krause said. “And when she passed away in November, it just became obvious they needed to honor her memory. It’s such a beautiful testament and all the impacts she and her family have made in San Antonio.”

