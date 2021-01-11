Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 10: Leaders report 3,002 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Medical workers suit up with protective personal equipment as they prepare to administer COVID-19 antibody tests and diagnostic tests at a converted vehicle inspection station, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Local officials across Texas say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 133,519 total COVID-19 cases and 1,648 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 3,002 new cases as of Sunday. No new deaths were reported today.

The total case count includes 70 backlogged electronic lab reports and the death toll includes 55 deaths, ranging from November 26- December 24, according to health officials.

City officials also reported that 1,407 patients are hospitalized, 395 are in the intensive care unit and 229 are on ventilators.

There are 12% of staffed beds available and 49% of ventilators available.

Registration for two of the COVID-19 vaccine sites in San Antonio are filled for this week. However, there is still a site on the South Side that is accepting eligible residents. Read more here.