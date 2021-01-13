KSAT, La Prensa Texas partner for coverage of 2021 inauguration

KSAT 12 and La Prensa Texas are teaming up to cover the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris next week.

La Prensa Texas, the first and oldest English and Spanish newspaper in the state, is sending a crew of its digital journalists to Washington, D.C. for the Jan. 20 event. La Prensa Texas opened in 1913, the same year that President Woodrow Wilson was inaugurated. Since then, a total of 18 presidential administrations have held office.

KSAT will amplify their coverage on KSAT.com, KSAT 12 and our free streaming and mobile news apps.

“This partnership will benefit readers and viewers of both La Prensa Texas and KSAT 12,” said Bernice Kearney, news director at KSAT. “Both publications have deep roots in San Antonio and this coverage will reflect that.”

La Prensa Texas’ digital team will bring exclusive access to some of Washington D.C.’s hottest Inauguration Day happenings, including interviews with real people, activists, D.C. business owners, thinkers and politicians of both parties.

The La Prensa Texas digital team is comprised of five San Antonio natives with a passion for community and video content production: Roy Aguillon, Julia Aguillon, Natasha Gonzales, Clint Westwood, and Angel Contero. Find them on social media at La Prensa Texas Facebook and Instagram or The Carpenter’s Apprentice Facebook and Instagram.

Clint Westwood, Natasha Gonzales, Roy Aguillon, Angel Contero and Julia Aguillon of La Prensa Texas. (La Prensa Texas)

The new partnership rekindles a past connection.

Roy Aguillon, head La Prensa Texas digital journalist, attended both inauguration ceremonies of President Barack Obama in 2009 and 2013. In 2009, KSAT 12 followed Roy’s journey in D.C. as a high school senior alongside fellow McCollum students Chris Cantu and Juany Torres.

This year, Roy returns to D.C. for the Inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden. He will provide KSAT readers and viewers with an updated look of this event, held under unprecedented conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and tight security following the recent insurrection held at the nation’s Capitol building on January 6.

