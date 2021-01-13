Man linked to San Antonio woman’s slaying jumped to his death from New York City tourist attraction, reports say

People visit The Vessel at the Hudson Yards on December 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who jumped to his death from a tourist attraction in New York City has been linked to a woman’s slaying in San Antonio, according to media reports.

Franklin Washington, a 21-year-old man from San Antonio, jumped from the 150-foot Vessel sculpture at Hudson Yards in Manhattan on Monday, the New York Times reported.

Media reports state Washington was accused in the death of a 55-year-old woman, whose body was found Friday inside an apartment in the 7600 block of Highway 90 East off Springdale Drive on the West Side.

The woman, who has not been identified by SAPD, suffered apparent trauma wounds.

Her body was found during a welfare check after relatives who were visiting from out of town didn’t hear back from her. The relatives contacted the apartment manager, who then unlocked the door for police officers.

SAPD on Friday said the investigation was ongoing and no arrests were made.

Following Washington’s death on Monday, New York police contacted authorities in San Antonio to notify his next of kin, according to the New York Post.

New York police discovered that Washington was being sought as a person of interest in the woman’s slaying, the newspaper reported.

SAPD could not confirm to KSAT how Washington was connected to the homicide, but they did indicate that it was related.

Officer Alisia Pruneda, a public information officer for SAPD, told KSAT that Washington was not listed as a “wanted” person on any active cases. SAPD would not confirm if he was a person of interest.

It doesn’t appear that Washington left a suicide note, the New York Daily News reported.

The Vessel closed to visitors on Tuesday following the latest suicide. It was one of three in less than a year, the New York Times reported.

The two other deaths occurred in December and February.

An employee who witnessed Monday’s suicide said the attraction was mostly deserted at the time and had a few tourists in the area.

It is unclear when the Vessel will reopen to visitors.

Read also: