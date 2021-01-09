Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in her apartment, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A homicide investigation is underway after San Antonio police said a woman in her 50s was found dead in her West Side apartment.

The woman was discovered around 2:30 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of Highway 90 East off Springdale Drive.

Police said family members of the woman were visiting from out of town and didn’t hear back from her after they tried calling and knocking on her door. They then notified the property manager, who then contacted police to further investigate.

Officers were dispatched for a welfare check on the woman, and that’s when they found she had suffered apparent trauma. Authorities are calling the incident a homicide.

No arrests have been made and the woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Police are still working to gather evidence at the scene and it’s unclear what led to the woman’s death.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

