3 dead in double murder-suicide on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are dead in what San Antonio police believe to be a double murder-suicide.

Police were called to a home in the 5200 block of Ebony late Thursday for a welfare check.

Officers found a 69-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman dead inside the home and then found a 24-year-old man dead in the back of the home with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Their identities have not been released and are pending notification of next-of-kin.

Police believe the 24-year-old man is responsible for the other two deaths.

SAPD officials said the case is open and the investigation is ongoing.