Suspect sought, reward offered in 10-year-old capital murder case in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are still searching for the suspect or suspects involved in a slaying that happened 10 years ago on the Northwest Side.

Police and Crime Stoppers have issued a new plea for help in the capital murder case of Daniel Meza, 40, who was found injured on Jan. 9, 2011, at the Valencia Apartments in the 7800 block of Callaghan Road.

Meza had severe head trauma and died the next day at a hospital.

Police had initially received a call for a robbery before they found Meza injured.

Ten years later, the case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for Meza’s murder.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

