President Trump’s visit to border attracts Rio Grande Valley residents, lawmaker

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – As President Donald Trump celebrated the border wall construction, residents from across the Rio Grande Valley came out to voice their opinion.

“I support him and I think he’s a really good president,” said Raul Garcia, a President Donald Trump supporter.

President Trump supporters gathered Tuesday morning in McAllen, Texas.

Among the crowd was Rio Grande Valley resident Elisa Rivera, who brought her daughters to witness President Trump’s arrival.

“He is really standing for what the United States stands for, and I think people don’t realize and I hope that they can really see the truth,” Rivera said.

The nonprofit organization “La Union Del Pueblo Entero” or LUPE held a counter rally in the neighboring city of San Juan.

“Theres so many other issues that we are fighting for like education, like healthcare,” said Daniel Diaz, Organizing Director for LUPE.

Former San Antonio Mayor And HUD Secretary Julian Castro was also in attendance, and said the state needs to invest more in the Rio Grande Valley.

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 17 President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives on Air Force One at Valley International Airport, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

READ MORE: