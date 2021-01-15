Car clips 18-wheeler, rolls over on I-35, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Four men traveling in a sedan on Interstate 35 escaped serious injury following a rollover crash late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened just before midnight on I-35 near the Starlight Terrace exit on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the car was heading northbound and was weaving between 18-wheelers when it clipped one and rolled into another.

SAPD said speed likely played a factor in the crash. No one was hurt.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

No charges are expected to be filed.

