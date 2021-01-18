Don’t let these 4 myths about depression convince you that you’re making it up

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Tiredness, lack of motivation, hopelessness. We are all under a lot of stress and many of us are asking ourselves “Am I depressed?”

Ignoring the signs or going untreated can be dangerous to your health and wellbeing. As we look ahead to 2021, here are some depression myths it’s time to leave behind.

2020 might have you feeling depressed, so don’t let these myths convince you that you’re making it up.

Myth number one: “It’s all in my head. I’m just sad.” MRI studies have shown that depression causes physiological changes in the brain that stop it from registering pleasurable activities.

Myth number two: All depression looks the same. There are many different faces of depression ranging. Depressive episodes can be extreme and short or subtle and constant—there is no wrong way to experience it.

Myth number three: Medication is the only treatment. Antidepressants work great for some people, but there are also other options like talk therapy, lifestyle changes, and holistic approaches.

Myth number four: “I need to deal with this alone.” “A lot of people, like myself, don’t talk to others about what they’re going through. They feel it’s a personal issue. They’re going to seem weak. It’s none of the above,” said Robert Mason, CEO of Letters Against Depression. Services like TalkSpace and BetterHelp allow you to start therapy online via chat.

Letters Against Depression is an anonymous way to freely give and receive support. If you or a loved one is in more serious need of help, most therapists are now offering sessions over Zoom or Skype to adapt to COVID-19. And for those in crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 800-273-8255.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Sabrina Broadbent, Producer; Bob Walko, Videographer and Editor.