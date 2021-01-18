New San Antonio store offering Black Friday deals for $7 or less gets grand opening date

A brand new store called Black Friday Deals has people lining up outside the door every morning.

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – Black Friday Deals and Discount Store in San Antonio has officially set a grand opening date for this Friday, Jan. 22.

The popular Black Friday Deals store in Houston announced its second location in the San Antonio area in December.

The new store is located at 100 Crossroads Boulevard in Balcones Heights, an enclave city near the intersection of Loop 410 and I-10.

The store will offer steep discounts on items six days a week. According to KPRC, the items at the Houston location are mostly overstock or returned items and the new location is expected to be stocked with the same type of merchandise.

All the items available for purchase are the same price, no matter what, regardless of the original value depending on the day of the week that you are shopping.

An official with the San Antonio location said on Facebook that all products are allowed to be inspected and tested by customers before purchase to see if the item works.

The price of items changes every day, according to the day of the week. The price for every item in the store on a given day is:

Friday - $7

Saturday - $5

Sunday - $4

Monday - $3

Tuesday - $2

Wednesday - $0.50

Black Friday Deals will be closed on Thursdays to allow for items to be restocked.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only a certain number of people will be allowed inside the store at any given time.

A live video previously posted by store officials in Houston shows some of the many items for sale at the store, including Target brand items from the Threshold line and instant pots.

Posted by Black Friday Deals Houston on Friday, September 25, 2020

KPRC stopped by the Houston location on a Friday, which is the first day shoppers see the new inventory for the week and spotted “everything from boxes of diapers (valued at $30) to a Motorola portable baby monitor (original price $149) to a bicycle.”

Check out what the inside of the Houston store looks like in a KPRC video report below:

This will be the second Black Friday Deals store in Texas.

Related: