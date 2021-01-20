Police seek information in 2009 murder of 17-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working on getting justice for a 17-year-old who was shot and killed back in 2009.

Officials say Paul Deleon was riding in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle when another driver pulled up next to him at the intersection of Fair Avenue and South New Braunfels Avenue on Dec. 19, 2009.

Someone inside the second vehicle then pulled out a shotgun and fired once, hitting and killing Deleon.

So far, all police know about the suspect vehicle is that it was someone in a white Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867.