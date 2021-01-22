Driver of truck ejected, killed in crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is dead after he was ejected during a vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 10 eastbound near Loop 1604.

According to police, the man was ejected from his pickup truck after driving through a dirt field next to a gas station. The man was pronounced at the scene.

SAPD did not say why the driver lost control of his vehicle. His name has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

No other injuries were reported.