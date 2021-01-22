‘Let’s talk Texas’: State Senate redistricting committee looking for public input in virtual regional hearings

SAN ANTONIO – Every 10 years the Texas Legislature is tasked with redistricting, the redrawing of district maps for the state’s congressional, legislative and State Board of Education boundaries.

Redistricting is based on new census data each decade, but this year that census data has been delayed.

As Texas lawmakers await the data, which will determine size of districts and potentially add a handful of new congressional seats for the state, the Texas Senate Redistricting Committee has announced they will begin regional hearings to get public input.

These hearings are usually in-person but are being moved via videoconference due to COVID-19.

“The pandemic has presented new challenges for all of us, but it will not prevent the Senate Redistricting Committee from soliciting input from Texans about their local communities--especially about local and regional considerations related to redistricting,” said Senator Joan Huffman, R-Houston, who chairs the committee.

The committee is encouraging all Texans to make their voices heard in one of a dozen hearings.

If anybody wants to participate they must sign up by picking a date and then registering to get the Zoom link. Meetings start on Jan. 25.

“I am thrilled that Texans throughout our State have the opportunity to testify on this critical, once-per-decade process from the comforts of their own home, business, or school,” Huffman said. “Let’s talk Texas.”

Since lawmakers are expected to have their hands full during their bi-annual regular session this year, which ends in May, the potential exists for a special session to be called by the governor on redistricting.