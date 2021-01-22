Second COVID-19 wave at Floresville veterans home grows as 54 new infections reported

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A veterans home in Floresville has been dealing with a second COVID-19 outbreak that has so far infected 40 residents and 14 staff members, according to the Texas General Land Office, the state agency that oversees the facility.

The Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home in Floresville is testing its residents and staff on a weekly basis, and cases have started to climb. The last time the veterans home reported an outbreak was in April 2020, soon after the beginning of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 case numbers, as of Jan. 20, for the state-run veterans home are as follows, according to the TGLO:

Total Resident Census: 120

Currently positive : 40

Total positive since onset of pandemic : 65

Recovered : 18

Deaths: 7

Staff Census: 120

Staff currently positive: 14

Staff total positive since onset of pandemic: 39

A spokesperson with the state agency said two of the seven resident deaths are from January 2021.

So far, 81% of residents at the home and 64% of staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic on Jan. 5.

Still, due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, the VLB has tightened some of its restrictions at the facility to help combat the spread.

“All visitation and screening policies are still in place, and all protocols issued by the Center for Disease Control, Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Department of Veterans Affairs are being followed,” TGLO said in a statement.

Currently, no visitors, including family members, are allowed at the facility at this time, and the TGLO is requiring that all staff and vendors undergo temperature checks and “acknowledge that they did not exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, prior to being allowed entry to a VLB facility.”

The VLB has requested that the VA send an infection control specialist to the vets home to “observe the staff practices” and the isolation area to identify areas that need improvement to best combat the spread.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

