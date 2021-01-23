Texas man charged after posting online death threats against Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Capitol officer, CNN reports

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The U.S. Justice Department has filed new charges against a Texas man for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6 and for posting death threats online against Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a US Capitol Police officer, CNN reports.

Garret Miller, of Texas, is facing five criminal charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot earlier this month, which include trespassing offenses and allegedly making online death threats, according to CNN. He was arrested Wednesday.

Court documents allege that Miller tweeted “assassinate AOC,” and said the police officer who fatally shot a Trump supporter during the riot “deserves to die,” according to CNN’s report. He’s also accused of posting “extensively” on social media both before and during the riot.

Federal prosecutors are requesting that a judge keep Miller behind bars, pending trial and a detention hearing, which is set for Monday, CNN reports.

KSAT 12 is reaching out to the U.S. Justice Dept. for further details.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

