How to keep your small business cyber secure during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – There is a clear-cut economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has forced a lot of small businesses to close.

However, some local spots have been able to stay open after shifting to online sales. But, that also has its risks.

To explain the dangers of the online platforms and the importance of cyber security, Bret Piatt, president and CEO of Jungle Disk, joined Leading SA on Sunday.

“You need to have those processes digitized. In order to do that, you need to make them secure. And then for those restaurants and food and beverage establishments that are trying to stay open, many of them had a website that just allows you to see their menu and their address before. And now, they’ve had to add online ordering. If they do that directly, there’s credit card risks and other things,” Piatt said.

Jungle Disk is a San Antonio cyber security company that focuses on helping small businesses.

Piatt said whether you’re a business owner or an employee of a company looking for an online presence, here’s how you can get started.

“Technology is not expensive these days and it can make it easier for you to get your work done. It can make it easier for your employees to get their work done. And if you are struggling to stay open and you have key employee turnover during this time because you can’t provide the flexibility since your technology systems don’t allow it, these are things that are easy to solve now with a phone call to many different folks here in the San Antonio area that can help you out where one of the top cybersecurity hubs in the entire world,” Piatt said.

You can watch the full interview with Piatt in the video player above.

RELATED: These steps can help protect your online privacy