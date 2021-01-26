New survey shows which states are the most stressed

The past year has been as stressful one, to say the least, for a lot of Americans.

A new Onepoll survey published and featured on the British news agency Southwest News Service shows just how Texas stacks up when it comes to stress.

The poll sampled 12,500 Americans, and found that Texas is tied for 13th place when it comes to time spent worrying per day due to stress. Results revealed 72% of Americans surveyed believe 2020 was the most stressful year they’ve lived through. The top state was Missouri, where people worried more than three hours a day about things.

The survey shows that what Americans are worried the most about is what you would expect...lack of finances, the current state of the nation, and either themselves or loved ones becoming sick with COVID-19.

Many are dealing with stress in different ways. According to the poll, some are turning to vitamins and supplements. 37 percent currently already take one, while another 23% say they would be interested. Doctors suggest that can be an option, but to also consider just taking time to unwind, meditate, and even exercise.

The good news is, nearly half of the respondents say they have learned new ways to cope with managing stress and anxiety.

About 43% think they are better equipped to handle stressful situations. Some of the least stressed out states include: Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and Wyoming.