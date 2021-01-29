54ºF

Suspect threatens clerk, robs West Side convenience store, police say

Incident occurred around 4 a.m. in 100 block of Demya Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a West Side convenience store early Friday morning.

The robbery occurred around 4 a.m. at a Circle K in the 100 block of Demya Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Highway 90.

According to police, the suspect walked into the store, approached the counter and pointed a gun at the clerk.

Police said the man demanded money from the register before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate anyone. No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, police said.

