SAPD: Shooting suspect barricades self inside West Side home during standoff with police

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are currently involved in a standoff with a shooting suspect who is barricaded inside their residence on the West Side.

The incident began Sunday afternoon on Braddock St and General Bragg Street.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with an injury from a shotgun wound. Officers found the suspect had shot a gun at a home in the area and then returned to their own home.

Authorities have lined the street and are working to negotiate with the suspect.

Further details are limited at this time but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

