Metro Health: Contact sports should be avoided to help prevent spread of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Health Authority Dr. Junda Woo on Tuesday issued a fourth amendment to the current health directive related to school systems in Bexar County, which remain in the Red Zone.

The revised health directive now allows for virtual or hybrid learning in the Red Zone, but stresses the importance of restricting other gatherings when community COVID-19 levels are high. In December, Woo recommended that all instruction should be virtual.

Here are some of the latest recommendations in the amended health directive:

Contact sports should be deferred. Athletes may engage in skill-building drills or conditioning at home, alone or with household members, under CDC guidance for youth sports here

Lunches should be monitored to maintain 6-foot distancing between students. Adults should maintain at least a 10-foot distance from others when eating indoors.

Staff and students should use a fresh mask each day. Additionally, staff should wear eye protection when working indoors and within 6 feet of students who are unable to wear masks.

In the event of Stay Home, Work Safe or similar orders, in-person learning will cease for the duration of the orders.

Colleges and universities should operate virtually.

The directive also adds links to new tools and FAQ’s provided by the CDC and removes specific pod sizes while sharing CDC templates for classroom layouts.

You can read more about the latest directive below:

