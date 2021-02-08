Shrimp stored on ice in sink leads to re-inspection at far NW Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the far Northwest Side was ordered to go through a re-inspection last month after shrimp was being stored on ice inside a hand sink.

Staff of Mariscos La Laguna, located in the 23000 block of Interstate 10 West near Leon Springs, was instructed to use the sink only for washing hands.

The establishment, which received a score of 80, was also cited for having no hot water and for having other plumbing issues, city health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 12507 IH 10 West, 100

J & I Cafe, 1431 E. Houston St., 100

Popeyes, 17718 Bulverde Rd., 100

Frontier Burger, 838 NE Loop 410, 99

Revolucion Market, 7959 Broadway, 97

Los Balitos Taco Shop, 5890 De Zavala Rd., 96

Taqueria Rello, 1522 W. Southcross, 96

Golden Corral, 1025 SE Military Dr., 95

El Taco Feliz, 420 Bandera Rd., 94

Luby’s Cafeteria, 9251 Floyd Curl, 94

Magnolia Pancake Haus, 10333 Huebner Rd., 94

Asian Box, 21803 Encino Commons, 93

Mi Rancho Restaurant, 610 Merida St., 91

Thousand Oaks Cafe, 1271 Austin Hwy., 91

Babe’s Old Fashioned Food, 434 SW Military Dr., 89

El Rodeo Mexican Grill, 8085 Potranco Rd., 85

Halftime Pizza, 7126 Tezel Rd., 85

Senor Veggie, 620 S. Presa St., 85

Pho Sure, 8822 Huebner Rd., 82

Mariscos La Laguna, 23535 IH 10 West, 80

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

