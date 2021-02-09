Dog rescued after hiding in apartment closet during fire, San Antonio Fire Department says

SAN ANTONIO – A dog survived a fire by hiding in a closet and getting the attention of residents nearby, the San Antonio Fire Department said on Tuesday.

The fire happened on Friday at the Rio Springs Apartments in the 2800 block of West Hutchins Place.

The department said during the fire, which displaced several residents and destroyed the building, there was a dog who had yet to be saved and whose barking got the attention of residents in the area.

A few days ago, we responded to a major apartment fire (2nd alarm). Later, Engine 25 was called back for an Assist the... Posted by San Antonio Fire Department on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

According to a Facebook post by the department, a responding engine was called back to the apartment complex, where a resident informed firefighters that she could hear a dog barking in one of the apartments.

The department said the dog was in a closet with the door closed and was the only survivable space in the unit.

