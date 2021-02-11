Haven for Hope prepares to provide shelter amid major temperature drop

SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope has been preparing for the upcoming cold weather. The shelter anticipates the next several days will be some of the busiest of the year.

President for Haven for Hope, Molly Biglari said an indoor space will be used for sleeping. However, social distancing will remain in effect for people utilizing the service.

“We want to be able to offer even under these incredible services with COVID every service and that’s Haven’s services and our partner’s services,” she said.

Haven for Hope will also offer cold weather clothing, warm jackets, and gloves. Biglari said 400 jackets are usually handed out for those needing that extra layer of warmth.

Biglari still encourages the community to donate what they can.

People will be allowed to stay as long as they need. The San Antonio Food Bank has also prepared extra meals.

Biglair said people who are experiencing homelessness will always have support and a place they can feel safe.

“These are services that are compassionately given with incredible respect and dignity because everyone at Haven and our partners known that we can all been that position,” Biglari said.

New clients should appear at Haven for Hope’s Intake (currently operating out of the Donation Center at 1 Haven for Hope Way) between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Households with children are welcome any time of the day or evening.