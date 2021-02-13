TxDOT cancels construction road closures ahead of winter weather

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Transportation has canceled the construction closures for a number of roads through Wednesday, due to the forecasted severe winter weather in South Texas.

Icy conditions are possible on roads throughout the state this weekend. Please please please stay home if possible. If you must drive, reduce your speed and increase your following distance. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX pic.twitter.com/CS54tnaIKr — TxDOT (@TxDOT) February 12, 2021

The following list of construction closures have been canceled through Feb. 17:

Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio

Monday, Feb. 15 until Friday, Feb. 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure of the eastbound direct connector ramp to US 281 for direct connector ramp opening. DETOUR: Take the northbound US 281 exit ramp and use the southbound US 281 frontage road.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Friday, Feb. 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure of the westbound direct connector ramp to US 281 for direct connector ramp opening. DETOUR: Take the northbound US 281 exit ramp, use the southbound US 281 frontage road and take the Donella Drive entrance ramp.

US 281 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County

Thursday, Feb. 18. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating southbound lane closures from Trinity Park to Overlook Parkway for traffic switch.

Sunday, Feb. 14 until Friday, Feb. 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full northbound mainlane closure of the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp for concrete paving. DETOUR: Continue north on US 281 mainlanes and use the exit ramp to Evans Road, and take the turnaround to access the southbound US 281 frontage road.

Sunday, Feb. 14 until Friday, Feb. 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Sonterra Boulevard for concrete paving. DETOUR: Continue north on US 281 mainlanes and use the exit ramp to Evans Road, and take the turnaround to access the southbound US 281 frontage road.

Sunday, Feb. 14 until Friday, Feb. 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.

Sunday, Feb. 14 until Friday, Feb. 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

Sunday, Feb. 14 until Friday, Feb. 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.

Sunday, Feb. 14 until Friday, Feb. 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

Sunday, Feb. 15 until Friday, Feb. 19. Daily 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.

Sunday, Feb. 15 until Friday, Feb. 19. Daily 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

Friday, Feb. 19 until Sunday, Feb. 21. Weekend continuous closure 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Evans Road to Marshall Road for a traffic switch. DETOUR: Take the northbound US 281 Evans Road exit ramp.

Friday, Feb. 19 until Sunday, Feb. 21. Weekend continuous closure 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Evans Road to Marshall Road for a traffic switch.

I-10 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County/Kendall County/Kerr County

Current until Sunday, Feb. 14. Full closure of eastbound frontage road from Scenic Loop Rd. to Balcones Creek for road improvements.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Friday, Feb. 19. Daily 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Alternating lane and shoulder closures, in both directions, from Gillespie/Kerr County Line to Kimble/Kerr County Line for road improvements.

I-10 – Far East San Antonio/Bexar County/Seguin/Guadalupe County

Tuesday, Feb. 16 until Wednesday, Feb. 17. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Eastbound right mainlane closed from FM 1518 to FM 2538 for installation of barrier.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 until Thursday, Feb. 18. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastbound right mainlane closure from FM 1518 to FM 2538 for barrier installation.

Thursday, Feb. 18 until Friday, Feb. 19. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastbound right mainlane closed from FM 1518 to FM 2538 for installation of barrier.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 thru Friday, Feb. 19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. EACH NIGHT. Full eastbound mainlane closure from W.W. White to Loop 1604 for concrete barrier work. DETOUR: All eastbound traffic diverted to frontage road from Foster Road to FM 1516.

Saturday, Feb. 20. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Single eastbound mainlane closure from FM 1518 to FM 2538 for barrier installation.

Current until further notice. East and westbound I-10 frontage road traffic has the right-of-way at Woodlake Parkway intersection. Woodlake traffic must stop before proceeding.

Current until further notice. Westbound I-10 entrance ramp from Ackerman Road closed. DETOURS: Southbound Ackerman traffic may travel south under the I-10 overpass, use the eastbound frontage road to Foster Road, turn left on Foster, and take the westbound frontage road to the westbound entrance ramp, just west of Foster. Northbound Ackerman traffic may use the eastbound frontage road to Foster Road, turn left on Foster, and take the westbound frontage road to the westbound entrance ramp, just west of Foster.

Current until further notice. Graytown Road closed at I-10. DETOURS: Graytown Road traffic may use the frontage road and the Pfeil Road underpass or Loop 1604 turnaround to cross I-10.

Current until further notice. Eastbound entrance ramp from Foster Road closed. DETOUR: Take the next entrance ramp east of Woodlake Parkway.

I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County

Current until Saturday, Feb. 13. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closures on northbound frontage road from Hubertus Rd. to Schwab Rd. for backfill work.

Current until Saturday, Feb. 13. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closures on northbound frontage road from Hubertus Rd. to Schwab Rd. for milling and overlay work.

Current until Saturday, Feb. 13. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from Schwab Rd. to Hubertus Rd. for milling and overlay work.

Current until Saturday, Feb. 13. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from FM 2252 to Hubertus Rd. for placement of barrier.

Current until Saturday, Feb. 13. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from Hubertus Rd. to FM 2252 for storm drain installation.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Saturday, Feb. 20. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from Hubertus Rd. to Schwab Rd. for demolition.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Saturday, Feb. 20. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from Hubertus Rd. to FM 2252 for material haul-off.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Saturday, Feb. 20. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from Hubertus Rd. to Schwab Rd. for profile removal.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Saturday, Feb. 20. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. single lane closure on southbound frontage road from Hubertus Rd. to FM 2252 for storm drain installation.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Saturday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., single lane closure on northbound frontage road from FM 2252 to Hubertus Rd. for profile barrier placement.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Saturday, Feb. 20. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., single lane closure on southbound frontage road from Schwab Rd. to Hubertus Rd. for milling and overlay.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Tuesday, Feb. 16. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., double northbound mainlane closure from exit 193 to Conrad’s bridge for material removal.

Thursday, Feb. 18 until Friday, Feb. 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., double northbound mainlane closure from Business 35 to FM 306 for barrier removal.

Sunday, Feb. 21 until Friday, Feb. 26, nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., various lane closures, in both directions, from US 90 to Olympia Parkway for replacement of overhead signs.

Monday, Feb. 22 until Tuesday, Feb. 23. 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., full closure of northbound main lanes from AT&T Center Parkway to Loop 410 for overhead sign replacement.

US 90 – Central/West San Antonio

Current until Saturday, Feb. 20. Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., single lane closure on frontage roads, in both directions, from W. Military Dr. to S.W. 36th St. for milling and paving improvements.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Saturday, Feb. 20. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., alternating lane closures on frontage roads in both directions from W. Military Dr. to S.W. 36th St. for milling and paving operations.

I-410 – West San Antonio

Current until Monday, Feb. 15., nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., full closure of main lanes, in both directions, from W. Military Dr. to Marbach Rd. for bridgework.

Current until Saturday, Feb. 13. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of Culebra Rd. intersection, in both directions, for bridge work.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Wednesday, Feb. 17. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of northbound frontage road from Meadow Breeze Rd. to SH 151 for restriping and barrier setting.

Current until Sunday, Feb. 28. Northbound turnaround at W. Military Dr. closed for riprap work.

Current until Monday, Feb. 15. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Culebra Rd. for bridge and wall work.

Current until Monday, Feb. 15. Daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from N.W. Crossroads to Military Dr. for rail improvements.

Thursday, Feb. 18 until Friday, Feb. 19. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of northbound frontage road from Meadow Breeze St. to SH 151 for barrier setting.

Saturday, Feb. 20 until Sunday, Feb. 21. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Full closure of southbound mainlanes from NW Crossroads to Military Dr. for sign removal.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Monday, Feb. 22. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single mainlane closure, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Culebra Rd. for bridge and wall work.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Monday, Feb. 22. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from NW Crossroads to Military Dr. for rail pouring.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Monday, Feb. 22. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of southbound frontage road at SH 151 for bridge work.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Monday, Feb. 22. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of mainlanes, in both directions, from Military Dr. to SH 151 for bridge work. DETOUR: Traffic will be directed to frontage roads.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Monday, Feb. 22. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of Culebra Rd. intersection at Loop 410 for bridge work.

SH 151 – West San Antonio

Current until Monday, Feb. 15. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound mainlanes from Ingram Rd. to Loop 410 for continued construction of flyover ramps.

Current until Monday, Feb. 15. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on eastbound frontage roads from Loop 410 to Ingram Rd. for continued construction of flyover ramps.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Monday, Feb. 22. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure on eastbound frontage road from Cable Ranch to Loop 410 for bridge work.

Monday, Feb. 15 until Monday, Feb. 22. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., single lane closure on eastbound frontage road from Loop 410 to Ingram Rd. for bridge work.

FM 1560 – Hausman Road

Monday, Feb. 15 until Friday, Feb. 19. Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastbound center turn lane closed at Loop 1604 for median installation.

FM 1976 – Walzem Road/Gibbs Sprawl Road

Current until further notice. Daily 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Alternating southbound lanes between Woodlake Parkway and Gibbs Sprawl Road for barrier/pavement work (existing seven total lanes narrowed to three, with one in each direction and a two-way turn lane in the middle).

Current until further notice. Full-day closure. Southbound lane between Toepperwein Road and

Walzem Road for barrier setting work and road rehab work.

RM 337 – Bandera County

Current until March 2021. Full closure of bridge at Mill Creek for bridge replacement.

This list is subject to change. For more information stay with KSAT on-air and online for more information.

Ad

Stay Informed

As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated. You can get the very latest forecast anytime by bookmarking our weather page and downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for both Apple and Android devices.

Also on KSAT:

Related: San Marcos police called to more than 12 ice-related crashes on I-35 Saturday