San Marcos mayor signs disaster declaration, urges residents to avoid travel, attend church online

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson signed a disaster declaration Saturday and urged city residents to avoid traveling during the winter storm as it makes its way through the area and state.

In a statement, Hughson said the storm could make road conditions even more hazardous for motorists. The declaration will be in effect for seven days or until conditions improve.

San Marcos police reported that they had responded to more than 12 ice-related crashes on Interstate 35 early Saturday morning.

According to officials, no one was seriously injured in the crashes, but officials are now urging drivers to slow down and avoid traveling due to ice on bridges and roadways throughout the city.

City leaders are recommending that the public stay off of roads as much “as possible or use extreme caution if driving is unavoidable.”

The city said in a statement that despite efforts to pre-treat roads with de-icing solution and sand by both city and TxDOT crews, precipitation continues to freeze on roads, making travel “very dangerous.”

The city is encouraging area churches to broadcast services to their congregations virtually or cancel services this weekend to reduce traffic on roads as driving conditions worsen.

Additionally, the city is working with The Salvation Army, Southside Community Center and H.O.M.E Center of Central Texas to provide shelter for community members as needed.

According to the city, staff members with the city’s code compliance team and the police department’s homeless outreach team passed out hotel vouchers to individuals in the area for the past several days.

Hays County Emergency Management is coordinating the following temporary shelter locations for anyone unable to obtain other accommodations:

Southside Community Center

518 S. Guadalupe St., San Marcos, TX

512-557-0795

The Salvation Army

300 S CM Allen Parkway, Ste. 100, San Marcos, TX

512-557-3661

Hays Hills Baptist Church

1401 N Farm to Market Rd. 1626, Buda, TX

512-295-3132

Dripping Springs United Methodist Church

28900 RR 12, Dripping Springs, TX

512-894-7123

Westover Baptist Church

1310 Advance St., San Marcos, TX

512-214-2258

First Baptist Church of Wimberley

15951 Winters Mill Parkway, Wimberley, TX

432-634-2364

Additional resource information may be found at https://hayscountytx.com/2021/02/13/resources-for-those-in-need-during-freezing-weather/.

