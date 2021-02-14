WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Javier Salazar holds briefing on incidents that occurred over weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide an update on several agency incidents that happened over the weekend on Sunday.

The briefing will be held at 1 p.m. over Zoom and on Facebook live. It will be livestreamed above, in this article.

This comes after San Antonio Police Chief William McManus held a briefing earlier Sunday, urging residents to take extra precautions or to stay home entirely due to the wintry conditions and worsening icy roadways.

Further details are limited at this time, but we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

