San Antonio fire crews respond to more than 2,600 calls on Monday, about triple the average number

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is working overtime right now as they respond to many calls across the city.

SAFD spokesperson Joe Arrington told KSAT 12 that on Monday alone, the department responded to 2,608 calls. During an average 24-hour period, the department typically responds to about 800 to 900 calls.

“Needless to say our crews are extremely taxed, so we are asking everyone to please do all they can to help us keep the preventable injuries/accidents down so that our crews can remain in service for true emergencies,” Arrington said.

Of those calls, 37 were for carbon monoxide alarms, luckily none of them resulted in significant injury or loss of life.

Arrington also said that Tuesday’s call amount is on track to be about the same as Mondays.

