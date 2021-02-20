San Antonio restaurants suffering following winter storm

SAN ANTONIO – Already suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, local restaurants suffered another blow as snow and sub-freezing temperatures hit the San Antonio area this week.

”It’s the same as the COVID-19 crisis,” said Louis Barrios, president and CEO of Los Barrios Family Restaurants.

Barrios said power outages damaged equipment and forced him to throw away large quantities of perishable food.

“Everything has a seven-day expiration window, so if I don’t sell it or freeze it, then I have to dispose of it. And so, that’s what we’re doing,” Barrios said.

He urged people to visit local restaurants when they reopen.

”It’s important to buy local because the big chains can absorb these losses,” Barrios said. “But the smaller mom and pops and the local independents cannot.”

As he moves forward, Barrios said, “We’re just trusting in the Lord and placing one foot in front of the other.”