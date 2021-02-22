San Antonio community leaders to discuss innovative programs for education, workforce development on Feb. 24 at 8 a.m.

Local leaders are joining forces with a San Antonio nonprofit for a free, virtual event Wednesday morning that focuses on community needs of education and workforce development.

During the “Champions for Education Virtual Breakfast,” attendees will discuss innovative methods for reducing poverty and enhancing equity opportunities for historically underserved populations in our community.

The 90-minute event begins Feb. 24 at 8 a.m. and will be streamed live on KSAT.com in this article. Those interested in virtually attending can sign up here.

The event, titled “Bold Action for Equity and Workforce Solutions,” is local nonprofit Restore Education’s second-annual policy forum. KSAT 12 is a media sponsor.

The panelists include:

Dr. John Friedman, Professor of Economics, International and Public Affairs at Brown University and Founding Co-Director of Opportunity Insights at Harvard University

Paula Gold-Williams, President & CEO of CPS Energy

Anson Green, Senior Manager of Economic Opportunities for Tyson Foods

Romanita Marra-Barrera, Executive Director of SA Works

Ricard Perez, President & CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce

“This program is an example of what our community needs to help people lift themselves out of a life of poverty.”

About Restore Education

Restore Education’s goal is to “transform at-risk youth and adults into successful college and career-ready students, so they can achieve the future they deserve as self-supporting adults, role models as parents, and contributing members of our community.”

Read more about the nonprofit in this KSAT Community spotlight.

They have partnered with the city for workforce development programs, which are partially funded by the CARES Act and the city. Thousands have applied for those training programs, but slots are still open.

This year, more than 60 people have graduated with high school diplomas or workforce certificates through Restore Education.

In 2018, the nonprofit moved into a larger facility - on San Pedro Ave. just north of Hildebrand Ave. - to accommodate the growing demand for their flexible learning. The following year, more than 70 students graduated.

According to their website, Restore Education “guides underserved San Antonians, aged 16 and up, to improve their lives through innovative education and career solutions. Our highly personalized, flexible, and interwoven pathways include basic literacy, high school completion, English language learning, workforce training on ten high demand tracks, career services, plus college preparation & support. All pathways are provided at no cost to our students, and include comprehensive social service supports to remove barriers to student success. Our outcomes are some of the best in San Antonio.”