San Antonio residents take advantage of Train for Jobs SA program

San Antonio – The City of San Antonio is seeing positive results behind Train for Jobs SA, its COVID-19 workforce recovery program.

“We are working together to make sure people can make ends meet, but also, as we get out of this pandemic we are in, a gainful career to help their families long term,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Restore Education is a non-profit organization and is one of many partnering with the city to make re-entering the workforce during the pandemic a reality.

“We have about 11 different training tracks for student to take part in, and it is all free and they can earn, if qualified, $15 an hour for their time while in training,” said Kelli Rhodes, the executive director of Restore Education.

On Saturday, the organization held a drive-thru graduation for those getting their GED, and for those who participated in their career training program.

“Like administrative assistant or certified nurse’s program to IT training,” Rhodes said. “We’ve seen as a result of COVID, with just unprecedented unemployment that education and training credentials are so important right now to pandemic proof jobs so our short term programs and a GED can really help individuals get on track to a rewarding career that also provides stable and family supporting wages.”

She said the graduation experience was very moving.

“Not to mention the pandemic but pursuing their education during this time to support their families, they have overcome some major obstacles,” Rhodes said. “So, it is really our favorite time of the year to be able to celebrate them and their accomplishments.”

Nirenberg said the demand for the program has been high during the pandemic with many San Antonians coming out as prepared as possible.

“This is all an effort to make sure that we are whole and that we are stronger coming out of this pandemic and I would say based on conversations locally and throughout the country, San Antonio is poised on as strong of a foundation as any city coming out of this.”

