Medical examiner identifies teen fatally wounded, left at downtown hospital

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a teenager who was dropped off at a downtown hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Domanic Thatcher, 17, showed up at Children’s Hospital of San Antonio around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

San Antonio police said around the same time, they had received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of South Flores.

Investigators found shell casings and other evidence in the middle of the street.

Based on that evidence and statements from witnesses, they determined that was the location where Thatcher was shot.

A police report said witnesses saw someone fire shots from a gray sedan at that location.

The report said one of the witnesses followed the car to Nogalitos and Powell, where he saw a woman get out of the vehicle with blood on her clothing.

Police now confirm Thatcher was inside that car when he somehow was shot.

KSAT 12 News spoke with a man who claimed to be the witness.

He said he noticed the sedan driving with its lights off, and saw someone fire shots from the passenger’s side window toward an empty lot.

The witness said he followed the car as it sped off and then saw the woman with the bloody clothes get out and scream for help.

Police said they are still trying to sort out how the teen was shot.

Immediately after the shooting, police took several people in for questioning.

As of late Thursday morning, they said they had not made any arrests.