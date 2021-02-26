Driver ejected from vehicle in far North Side crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver in his 40s is in critical condition after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Caliza Drive near the intersection of Marin Hills, not far from Highway 281 and Evans Road on the city’s far North Side.

According to police, the man was traveling eastbound on Caliza Drive when, for an unknown reason, he lost control and jumped the median, ending up on the sidewalk of the westbound lanes.

Police said the man was thrown from the vehicle as a result of the crash. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The name of the driver was not released. The investigation in the crash is ongoing.