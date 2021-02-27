Child grabs steering wheel of mother’s vehicle, leads to rollover crash, police say

A woman and her five kids were traveling in a vehicle overnight when one of the children grabbed the steering wheel, leading to a rollover crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman and her five kids were traveling in a vehicle overnight when one of the children grabbed the steering wheel, leading to a rollover crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m., Friday, in the 3600 block of Poplar Street.

Police said the woman and her kids were traveling eastbound when one of the children grabbed the steering wheel and caused their vehicle to turn into a parked car.

The impact caused the other car to be pinned to an electrical pole, according to officials.

The children, one of which is an infant and the others are under the age of 10, were only treated for cuts and bruises at the scene. No other injuries were reported, police said.

No charges were filed and the crash has been ruled an accident.

