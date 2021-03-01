Toxic pest control, dirty bathrooms prompt low score at NW Side smoothie place

SAN ANTONIO – A smoothie place on the Northwest Side was written up for a long list of health code violations in January after an inspector found pest control products that are not allowed to be used in food establishments.

Smoothie King, located in the 11400 block of Bandera Road, received a score of 75 during the Jan. 19 inspection.

Establishments that serve food are not permitted to use toxic, residential pest control products and must instead use pesticides certified for use in restaurants, city health records show.

The business was also dinged for having bathrooms in need of being cleaned and for having floor drains that were clogged.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Dick’s Last Resort, 223 Losoya St., 100

Pinkerton’s Barbecue, 107 W. Houston St., 100

Whataburger, 211 AT&T Center Pkwy., 100

Yatzil Mexican Restaurant, 502 S. Zarzamora St., 98

Taqueria Rivera, 1746 W. Poplar St., 97

Deol Bar & Grill, 6851 N. FM 1604 West, 96

Mariscos Del Puerto, 10430 Culebra Rd., 96

Taquitos El Ranchero, 1027 SW Military Dr., 95

Famous Smokehouse BBQ, 1850 E. Houston St., 94

Jerusalem Grill, 203 N. FM 1604 West, 94

Famous Wok, 6301 NW Loop 410, 93

Florio’s Italian Restaurant, 7701 Broadway, 91

Tarka Indian Kitchen, 427 N. FM 1604 West, 90

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine, 3720 NW Loop 410, 88

Rector Bar, 126 W. Rector Dr., 87

Thousand Oaks Cafe, 4334 Thousand Oaks, 87

Vietnam Express, 8815 Potranco Rd., 87

Taqueria Nuevo Vallarta, 3451 Roosevelt Ave., 83

Taco Jalisco, 8099 Culebra Rd., 78

Smoothie King, 11411 Bandera Rd., 75

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

