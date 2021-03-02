SAPD searching for clues, suspects in 2 South Side burglaries

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating two burglaries on the city’s South Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to a Spectrum cable office in the 3100 block of Southeast Military Drive, not far from Goliad Road and Interstate 37 after receiving word of a break-in.

According to police, someone smashed the glass door of the office, which set off an alarm that alerted police.

Investigators say as of now, they do not know exactly what was stolen. The office, however, does cell cellphones, including the latest iPhone.

Officers said around that same time they were also called to a burglary at a Cricket Wireless store in the 1500 block of Pleasanton Road.

It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen during that break-in. Police said they are not sure if the two burglaries are connected.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the break-ins are ongoing.